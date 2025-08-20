You Can Now Buy Used Hertz Vehicles On Amazon - No Word If AI Scan Is Included

Hertz on Wednesday announced it will start selling pre-owned vehicles on Amazon Autos, a move meant to bolster the car rental company’s retail operations as it looks to bring in more profits.

Under the partnership, customers can browse from thousands of used Hertz vehicles on Amazon Autos, e-sign the paperwork, complete their purchase online and pick up their vehicle at Hertz locations.

Customers who live within 75 miles of the four initial cities — Dallas, Houston, Los Angeles and Seattle — can start browsing on Amazon as soon as Wednesday, and Hertz eventually plans to expand the arrangement to 45 locations nationwide.