You Can Now Hang With The Cool Kids: Tesla Opens Supercharging Network Via Membership

Tesla has made it clear for many months now that it plans to open its Supercharger network to non-Tesla EV owners across the globe. The company has been running pilot programs overseas, though there have been few details about how it may work in the US. However, last evening, the company opened up membership options for non-Tesla owners on the Tesla App and has since taken them down. On August 17, 2022, Sawyer Merritt reported on Twitter that the Tesla mobile app was showing Supercharger membership packages for non-Tesla EV owners. He specified that there was a "pay per use" option, as well as a membership listed at just $0.99 per month. Merritt added that you need a separate membership for each account, and charging is limited to five sessions per day.



