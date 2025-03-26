You Can Now Order A New Tesla Model Y And Take Delivery On The Same Day

You can order a new Model Y Launch Edition today in the US, and Tesla can deliver it on the same day. This points to weak demand just weeks after the new vehicle’s deliveries started, while CEO Elon Musk indirectly suggested strong demand.

TLDR: Tesla is having issues selling its new Model Y Launch Edition.



In January, Tesla unveiled its new redesigned Model Y and started taking orders for the Long Range AWD ‘Launch Edition’, which is basically a fully equipped version of the electric vehicle.



Model Y is Tesla’s best-selling vehicle, and the production changeover limits availability.