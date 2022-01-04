You Can Now Rent A Tesla Model 3 For Only $995 A Month

Kyte, a company that delivers rentable cars straight to your door, has announced the launch of its new Tesla subscription product. Available in San Francisco in California, Manhattan and Brooklyn in New York, and Jersey City, New Jersey, on April 15, the Model 3’s Long Range All-Wheel-Drive trim level will be available for customers to rent monthly for as little as $995.

The rollout of Kyte’s Tesla Model 3 fleet is “the next milestone in a series of impressive successes by the California-based company,” Kyte said in a release. The Model 3 fleet will soon make its way to all fourteen of Kyte’s current markets.

Prices start at $995 for the Model 3, which will get a customer one month with the all-electric sedan. Three-month terms cost $1,350 per month and six months for $1,125 per month. Each rental term price includes maintenance, insurance, registration, and roadside assistance.