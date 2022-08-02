You Can't Win: SEC Now Wants To Investigate Elon Musk Over Twitter Poll To Sell Stock

Tesla said in a Monday morning filing with the SEC that it was subpoenaed by the agency regarding information related to the company’s governance processes and compliance surrounding a Tweet from CEO Elon Musk in November 2021. The Tweet, which polled Musk’s Twitter followers on whether he should sell 10 percent of his Tesla holdings, may have violated the SEC settlement, which was agreed upon by both entities following Musk’s “funding secured” Tweet from 2018. In 2018, Musk tweeted that he was considering taking Tesla private at $420 per share, which led to a lengthy feud with the SEC. Ultimately, Tesla and the agency reached a settlement that required two $2om fines, one from Tesla and another from Musk. Additionally, Musk was required to step down as the company’s Chairman, Tesla was required to appoint two new members to its board, and the automaker was required to “establish a new committee of independent directors and put in place additional controls and procedures to oversee Musk’s communications.”



