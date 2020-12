You gotta love someone with a good sense of humor. And not only is Elon Musk smart, he is funny and entertaining.



Check out his latest tweet.



How many of you are into the CRYPTO craze?



Anyone care to guess how much Elon has into bitcoin?



And is it possible to BUY a Tesla with Bitcoin?





pic.twitter.com/EbOjGshvrq — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 20, 2020