You KNOW It Don’t Come EASY! GM CEO Mary Barra WALKS-BACK Her Tesla Beating Smack Talk?

General Motors has been pretty open about its electric vehicle aspirations. Being the company that US President Joe Biden has dubbed the leader of the EV revolution, GM has largely kept the narrative, and it is one that CEO Mary Barra has reiterated several times. Just last month, in an interview with The Associated Press, Barra noted that she remains confident that GM can unseat Tesla with higher-priced specialty vehicles. She also noted that General Motors would beat Tesla to high-range EVs at prices that are attainable to mainstream car buyers. These, at least according to the CEO, would be accomplished by 2025. Inasmuch as GM’s targets are very ambitious considering the scale of Tesla’s electric vehicle production, it was hard not to be impressed with the GM CEO’s bold targets. It takes a lot to catch up to Tesla, after all, so declaring that GM would overtake the Elon Musk-led company is a very strong statement.



