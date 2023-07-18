You Knew EVs Lose Range In The Cold, But Did You Know They Suffer In The Heat Too?

In the winter, EVs can lose a substantial amount of range due to cabin and battery heating. Based on that logic, would air conditioner usage and battery cooling affect EV range in the summer? Not quite. The reasoning behind this is actually relatively straightforward.

In a research report conducted via Recurrent, the technology firm gathered data points from nine different electric vehicles: the Bolt EV, Ford F-150 Lighting and Mach-E, Hyundai Kona EV, Nissan Leaf, and the Tesla lineup. Based on the knowledge, the company determined range loss estimates at various temperature intervals.