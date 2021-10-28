You Know Who Carroll Shelby Is But Have You Ever Heard Of The Legend, PINTO RON?

As someone who grew up in Buffalo, NY., I had my share of rubbing elbows with celebrities during my days there.

The late Rick James, Grover Washington, Spyro Gyra. Some cool cats.

When they were filming Buffalo 66 I was lucky enough to hang with the likes of Mickey Rourke, Christina Ricci, Ben Gazzara, etc. in a local tavern called 'Goodfellas' a few times during their stay.

But in all my time I never had the potential life changing experience of meeting a key member of the 'Bills Mafia', PINTO RON!

WHO, is PINTO RON? Well, if you're a Bills fan, he is a legend. SO MUCH SO, he just starred in this Pepsi 'Bills Mafia' ad.

And YES, his WHIP of choice and his namesake is a FORD PINTO WAGON! He also has QUITE the beer cooler!

Enjoy and LET'S GO BUFFALO!





