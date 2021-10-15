You May Not See That Bronco You Ordered For YEARS!

Ford has been dealing with production issues and delays across its product offering, with these most recently affecting the Mustang and its best-seller, the F-150. For those awaiting a new Ford Bronco, the news hasn't been particularly good either, and unfortunately, it's not getting any better.

According to The Drive, a change in the way that Ford allocates vehicles to dealerships could now result in more delays, and worst of all, these delays are said to have the greatest impact on enthusiasts who want a Bronco the most. It's a complex situation, but allow us to break it down for you.