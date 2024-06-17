You Only Have A Year Left To Buy The ICE Powered Cayman And Boxster Models

Thrilling, rear-wheel drive sports cars with fiery combustion engines are becoming increasingly rare and in October 2025, production will cease on the 718 Cayman and Boxster models, killing the mid-engined icon we’ve come to know and love.
 
Porsche’s 718 models have been living on borrowed time for quite a while. The carmaker has been hard at work developing electric vehicles for a few years now and confirmed the 982-generation models would be the final ones with a combustion engine. An exact date for when the Cayman and Boxster will be killed off has not been provided by Porsche, but information from a US dealer portal claims it’ll happen in the fall of next year.



 


