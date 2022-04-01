You WON'T BELIEVE The Disclaimer Message That MUST Be On ALL Car Ads In France In 2022!

From March, the advertisement for motor vehicles must include one of the following messages: "for short journeys, prefer walking or cycling", "consider carpool" or "on a daily basis, take public transport “, According to the text written by the Ministry of Ecological Transition. This measure around car advertising was introduced by the mobility orientation law, adopted by Parliament in November 2019 .



This obligation will apply to advertising broadcast on radio, television, cinema, Internet, advertising screens and printed media. The message will be followed by the mention



Automotive advertisements must promote active mobility, carpooling or public transport from March 1, 2022, according to a decree published in the Official Journal on Wednesday, December 29, on the same model as messages such as "avoid to eat too fatty, too sweet, too salty" imposed since 2007 in the diet.



