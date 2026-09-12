You WON'T Believe This! MS NOW Demands Abolish ICE, Then Speed-Dials Border Patrol To Help Save Them!

You’re not gonna believe this story.



An MS NOW crew went to the Big Bend desert to explain how harsh the border is. Their Jeep Wagoneer then face-planted into that explanation. Night dropped, the SUV sat there like a very expensive paperweight, and the people who needed help called the people their network has spent years treating like the final boss of American politics.



Eight Border Patrol agents rolled out in four trucks. Three of those trucks got stuck too. So the rescue of the crew that came to narrate the border became a four-vehicle group project in humility. Nobody was hurt. The bit wrote itself.



Here is the part that makes the whole thing taste like leftover talking points. Outlets in that lane have spent a long time blurring CBP, Border Patrol, and ICE into one cartoon villain and floating the vibe that the whole enforcement apparatus should be shrunk, defunded, or wished out of existence. Then the sun went down in Texas, the rental lost an argument with a wash, and the only people close enough, trained enough, and crazy enough to come get them were the guys in the green uniforms.



You can hate an agency’s mission and still need its winch. That is the joke the desert told without a producer in the shot. The crew was there to talk land, walls, and how remote the place is. The place answered: remote enough that your politics do not tow a Wagoneer.



Border Patrol is not ICE. Different badges, same department, same late-night phone tree when a news van becomes a geological feature. The irony does not need a perfect acronym to land. A network that has spent years framing immigration enforcement as the problem discovered, in real time, that enforcement is also the only 24-hour roadside assistance in a stretch of country with more rattlesnakes than rideshares.



They got out. They still had a segment. They also had a footnote the desert refused to cut: if you spend your airtime wishing the border agencies away, try not to bottom out after dark on the land those agencies actually work. You’re not gonna believe this story. The trucks that came anyway already do.



?? WATCH: Border Patrol Agents Forced to Rescue MS NOW Crew After Vehicle Bottoms Out https://t.co/7ZngGBjW4q pic.twitter.com/NvcWWJbgUR — Zachary Leeman (@WritingLeeman) September 12, 2026



