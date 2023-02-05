You Will NEVER Guess How Much It Costs To Fix This Dented Rivian Bumper

EVs are notoriously expensive to repair. Sometimes, they are totaled after minor crashes, especially when the battery packs are affected. Still, Rivian owners shared on social media that even a fender-bender could cost tens of thousands of dollars to repair. The crazy repair costs could ruin you, so you better have good insurance coverage. Electric vehicles are simpler than gas-powered cars and thus require less maintenance. The combustion engine and gearbox are highly complex systems electric vehicles don't need. Instead, an electric motor is straightforward and comprises only a few components. Other than that, though, EVs are just like any other car. Still, regarding repairability, the costs are so high that many insurance companies prefer to total them.



$42,000 repair for a dented rear bumper on a Rivian R1T?



Also, something doesn't add up here, why did they remove the rear glass? pic.twitter.com/VJal1jwjtO — 13rendan88 ???? (@13rendan88) May 2, 2023



Read Article