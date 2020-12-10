You Won't Believe The Excuse The EU Is Using To Ban Rolls Royce's Illuminated Hood Ornament

Rolls-Royce has been enjoying a spate of successes during the last few months.

First, the company announced that its sales have made a turn for the better, and then it revealed an extended version of its ultra-luxurious Ghost which it hopes will further increase its market share in Asian and European markets. Now the British auto manufacturer has suffered a slight setback, and it's a pretty weird one. Updated EU car safety rules have forced Rolls-Royce to cease the sale of its optional glow-in-the-dark Flying Lady mascot.

