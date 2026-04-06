You Won’t Believe What’s Really Killing Ford F-150 Sales in 2026 (Hint: It’s Not What You Think)

Ford Motor Company’s F-Series pickup trucks, America’s perennial sales champion, posted a sharp decline in first-quarter 2026 deliveries. The automaker blamed the drop squarely on critically low inventory caused by the ongoing fallout from a 2025 supplier disaster at Novelis.



In late 2025, three fires ripped through the hot mill at Novelis’s New York aluminum plant, a facility that supplies a substantial share of the aluminum sheeting used in F-Series bodies. Production halted almost immediately. Ford had anticipated some disruption and began sourcing material elsewhere, yet the shortfall proved deeper and more persistent than expected. Dealers entered 2026 with far fewer trucks on their lots than usual, forcing many to turn away buyers.



Novelis now projects the plant will return to full output by the second quarter. Ford, however, cautioned that truck production will take considerably longer to normalize. In its official Q1 2026 sales report released this week, the company stated it “expects the Novelis recovery plan to be uneven, with more volume recovery in the back half of the year.” Executives had already warned investors that the episode could cost Ford as much as $2 billion in lost revenue and added expenses.



The aluminum shortage did not affect every Ford lineup equally. While Explorer and Mustang Mach-E output remained relatively stable, F-Series—responsible for roughly half of Ford’s North American profit—bore the brunt. Industry analysts note that even modest inventory constraints in the full-size pickup segment can translate into thousands of lost sales, given the model’s enormous volume.



Ford executives say they continue working with Novelis and secondary suppliers to accelerate the ramp-up, but they stopped short of offering a precise timetable for full recovery. For now, the message to dealers and customers is clear: the supply chain is healing, but the F-Series rebound will be gradual.



With the critical second half of the year approaching, Ford’s ability to refill dealer lots will determine whether the F-Series can reclaim its crown or face further pressure from rivals.



