You Won't Believe Why RAM Dropped From 1st To 18th In The 2022 JD Power IQS

Ram burnished its 2022 lineup with the new Uconnect 5 infotainment system that puts an emphasis on personalization for passengers.

But the added bells and whistles came with a cost for the truck brand in the latest J.D. Power Initial Quality Study.

Ram dropped from first place in the 2021 rankings to No. 18 this year after being dinged in the infotainment category that has perplexed many automakers in the era of touch screens and voice controls. J.D. Power said it was the largest fall ever for a brand that led the industry the previous year.