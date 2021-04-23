You're A DRUNK, BRO! 26-Year-Old Michigan Lawmaker Threatens To Call Governor On Cops After 50 Mile Chase And Crash With GLOCK In Cupholder, THEN RESISTS ARREST!

A Michigan state lawmaker threatened to call Governor Gretchen Whitmer on cops who arrested him after he crashed his car while drunk, according to a police report.



Rep. Jewell Jones, 26, is accused of driving at twice the drink-drive limit with a loaded gun in his cup holder when he crashed his black Chevy into a ditch on the side of I-96 in Fowlerville, about 65 miles outside of Detroit.



He allegedly taunted state troopers who responded to the scene on April 6, telling them he ran their budget, and was pepper sprayed and tasered twice while resisting arrest, police say.







