You’ve Heard Of RINO’S. Tell Us The 2023 Rides That Are LINO’S (Luxury In Name Only).

You've all heard the term RINO. Republicans in NAME ONLY. Meaning, they CALL themselves Republicans but in essence they act and vote NOTHING like the party that they claim to represent.



What does this have to do with cars?



Well, because we needed to use it as we coin a NEW car term so you would instantly understand its meaning.



And that new term is?



LINO. Luxury In NAME ONLY.



I came up with the term after reading a facebook post about a BMW X1 that I commented on saying the Telluride SX blows an X1 away, by a BIG measure.



And the post responded..."Completely different class. This is a 'luxury' compact crossover."



All I could think of when I heard the word LUXURY and X1 in the same sentence was that it was luxury in name only. And how much of a stretch it is to even IMPLY a BMW X1 has anything to do with the term.



The Telluride SX Prestige Package ISN'T luxury? It's a MAYBACH compared to the X1.



Therefore, I decided to write this and open this up as a NAME and SHAME themed topic. Tell us WHICH vehicles that companies CLAIM to be LUXURY that are ONLY that in NAME ONLY?



NAME AND SHAME the LINO'S!



I'll start. Tesla Model 3.









