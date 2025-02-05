YouTube Replaces Mechanics By Allowing DIY Repairs

A dollar simply doesn't go as far as it used to go. There are plenty of ways to respond to that as a car owner. You can drive less to save fuel, you can trade your new car in for something pre-owned, or you can haggle with your auto insurance provider. A recent study published by American Trucks shows that drivers are increasingly leaning towards at-home maintenance in order to shave a few dollars off their cost of ownership. This may come as a bit of a surprise if you've been watching cars become more complicated and less "user-serviceable" over the last few decades. It used to be that there was nothing under the hood of a Ford or a Chevy that you couldn't fix with a wrench set. As ECUs and onboard electrical systems have become more complicated, it's only become more alluring to let your mechanic worry about it. On the flipside, our grandparents didn't have YouTube to walk them through every repair step-by-step. Here's how the video sharing platform has created a generation of handy men and women.



