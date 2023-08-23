YouTuber Claims New Jersey Cop Was Caught Handing Out Bogus Tickets

A police officer in New Jersey is being investigated after allegedly trumping up charges against a driver after being given the finger. Footage of the interaction with the officer posted to YouTube appears to show inconsistencies with the officer’s story.

A driver named Nathan was pulled over in Westfield, New Jersey earlier this month. He believes that the officer started following him because he raised his middle finger as he was driving past his parked patrol car.

After being stopped, body camera footage obtained by the LackLuster YouTube channel shows Officer Ayad Taha telling the Honda Civic’s driver that he was clocked going 48 mph (77 km/h) in a 35 mph (56 km/h) zone.