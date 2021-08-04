YouTuber Facing Charges For Jumping A RAM TRX Does It Again With An Even Crazier Twist

Michael Hyssong, the man behind the YouTube channel Street Speed 717, made a big splash after jumping his Ram TRX over a stream at the beginning of the year. While the super truck survived, there still could be some serious repercussions as the driver is facing no fewer than 18 counts since the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission was not exactly thrilled with his shenanigans. We're no YouTube experts, but the video has racked up nearly two million views in just three months, so it must be popular and therefore profitable. Street Speed 717 is likely thinking the success of these videos (he also jumped a Ford F-150 Raptor over a Hummer) outweigh the legal risks involved, prompting him to do yet another stunt.





