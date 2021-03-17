YouTuber That Destroyed RAM 1500 TRX Is Charged With 18 Counts Of Environmental Destruction

Vehicular destruction is a popular YouTube trend. YouTubers destroy perfectly good vehicles to rake in millions of views and plenty of cash. One infamous YouTuber is facing charges of 18 criminal counts after allegedly destroying the environment while filming his videos. Street Speed 717 is a popular carnage channel similar to that of WhistlinDiesel. The channel is run by Michael Hyssong and you’ll find plenty of street racing, questionable car modifications and a surprising amount of vehicular destruction on his account.









Read Article