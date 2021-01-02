YouTubers Charged With "Conspiracy" After Street Racing Videos Are Posted

Rushdan Abdallah's videos on YouTube have been viewed by millions and offer an up-close glimpse of car culture in Southern California: getting caught in the middle of a police chase, sampling new vehicle models and street racing with other drivers as the camera rolls (the odometer blurred).
But in December, Abdallah's page — with more than 220,000 subscribers — abruptly went dormant. After weeks without new videos, Abdallah said he "had to make an update" and revealed what was going on: Police had recently arrived at his Lake Forest residence with a search warrant.
"They just showed up one morning, knocked on the door and towed both cars away," Abdallah said. Two fellow YouTubers also had their homes raided by police, he said.
Read Article