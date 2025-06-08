Younger Buyers See An SUV As An Old Person's Car

A recent early viewing of an updated model provoked an interesting chat about the future of different bodystyles. We all know that SUVs have come to dominate the car market recently, with drivers loving their higher driving positions, butch looks – which hint at an active lifestyle that may, or may not, exist – and the perceived safety they offer. SUVs have plenty of critics, though, and have been an easy target for people who don’t like the idea of a rugged-looking vehicle that never leaves the city, and object to a body that is likely to be heavier, less efficient and more harmful to anything it hits than that of a traditional car.



