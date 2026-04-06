Younger Buyers Want Chinese Tech And Low Prices Instead Of Current Offerings

US consumers — especially younger drivers — are increasingly open to buying Chinese-made electric vehicles, even as steep tariffs and other restrictions keep them out of the market.

At least 69 percent of Generation Z car shoppers — those aged 14 to 29 — polled between Dec 29 and Jan 2 by Cox Automotive, a firm that provides forecasts on the new and used vehicle markets, said that they were "more likely" to consider Chinese auto brands than others.

The auto market in the United States is largely closed off to EVs made in China after the Biden administration effectively priced them out by placing a hefty tariff of over 100 percent on them to "protect American jobs". There are also federal restrictions on Chinese vehicle technology.