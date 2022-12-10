Your Friend Stops By And WITHOUT Asking, Plugs Their EV Into YOUR House Outlet. And Then Rings Your Doorbell And NEVER Says A Word. WHAT DO YOU DO?

You know this scenario is BOUND to happen at some point in the age of the electric vehicle.



A friend rings you up or texts you and says "Hey, want to watch the Padres/Dodger game?".



You say sure and a few minutes later you see them pulling into your driveway.



But BEFORE they ring the doorbell you see them plug their car into YOUR electrical outlet and then come in.



You wait a few minutes and go through the normal back and forth and they don't say a word about the plug-in or say something to the effect of "My ride is almost out of charge so I thought I'd plug-in while I'm here. Is that ok?"



Nope, just grabs the beer or whatever you offer them and starts watching the game. Halfway through the game still no acknowledgement about the charging.



WHAT WOULD YOU DO?





