Rear-seat luxury has spent a decade collecting bigger screens and more scent programs. Mercedes-Benz now proposes something a screen cannot fake, a thin sheet of real water running down a wall inside the rear center armrest, sealed behind a clear pane and lit in the same color as the cabin. The design was published in Germany this month and appears in a patent filing that was discovered. Very little of the text is about looks. Most of it deals with what a moving car does to a feature that normally lives in a home or a spa, from freezing and sloshing to algae, leaks and crashes.



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