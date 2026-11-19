Car parts made from pineapples? Sounds like an April Fool's joke, but it's real, as Nissan has just demonstrated. As part of its Nissan Green Program 2030, which aims to improve the automaker's environmental standing, Nissan has developed a lightweight, cost-competitive pineapple fiber-reinforced plastic that could eventually serve as an alternative to conventional automotive construction materials, including even carbon fiber.

Nissan doesn't plan to use the fruit itself but rather the leaves - millions of tons of which are discarded each year. The automaker worked with fellow Japanese company Food Reborn to develop a world-first process that transforms fibers extracted from pineapple leaves into flat yarn. Manufacturers can then weave the yarn into sheets and use them to reinforce lightweight composite materials.