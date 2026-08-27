Your Took Your Ride In For Service. They Gave You A Loaner. They Did Not Say It Would Be A GOOD ONE! Name The BEST And WORST Ones You've Had!

All of us have probably had to bring in a vehicle for service or repair that ends up being a multi-day visit. They’re waiting on a part, or something weird.



During that process there comes a moment when the service advisor looks at you with the solemnity of a funeral director and says the words no one wants to hear: “It’s going to be a few days but I have a loaner for you. And in a few minutes the lot guy brings it up and then…it’s either feast or famine.



Just because you brought a great ride in doesn’t mean they’re putting you in something as good or better.



It’s a roll of the dice…



The BEST ones feel like a small vacation or an affair that makes you lust for them when you hand the keys back. .



Then there are the WORST. The kind where you look back at the service guy thinking…What did I ever do to you?



Forrest Gump would say loaners are like a box of chocolates. Ya never know what you’re gonna get.



Now it is your turn, Spies. What were the best and worst loaners you have ever gotten during an extended service visit? Tell us the good, the bad, and the ones that made you regret choosing that dealer.



