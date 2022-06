A British YouTuber with over 69,000 subscribers has been handed a 27-month prison sentence for dangerous driving. The YouTuber, 25-year-old Adeel Habib, was behind the Certi Drivers channel and shared videos of him driving dangerously on public roads. The BBC notes that videos showed him hitting high speeds, racing other drivers, weaving in and out of traffic, and ignoring red lights. Habib’s channel has since been cleared of all its content.



Read Article