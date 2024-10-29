Youtuber Shocked That His Tesla Model S Plaid Lost $100,000 In Value In 2 Years

The tale is as old as time: buy a Tesla, get a free side of massive depreciation in just a few years. As a Tesla owner, I, too, have succumbed to this fate, as have the owners of many luxury marques that face the same heavy value loss once they drive off the lot. But after seeing this latest tale of a six-figure depreciation on a Tesla Model S Plaid, I'm questioning everything I thought I knew about how much cars were worth. If you're visiting InsideEVs, you probably know friend of the site Kyle Conner. If not, he's best known for being the host of the YouTube channel Out Of Spec Reviews. Kyle dropped a cool $140,940 on a new 2022 Tesla Model S Plaid—the fastest production Tesla ever made—just two years ago. And, as Jalopnik points out, while it has the power to rearrange your guts at the press of a pedal, it isn't able to outrun the cruel feeling of emptying your wallet with every revolution of its wheels.



