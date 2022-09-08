Youtuber Takes Delivery Of A Lamborghini Urus Fit For Barbie

The Barbie Jeep is far less flashy than this Lamborghini Urus, which is pinker than a teenager girl’s smartphone case and is owned by a young man.



Unless you’re an avid social media user and know what ‘The Hype House’ is, you probably haven’t heard the name Thomas Petrou before. But he is also an entrepreneur, according to most people’s favorite search engine, 23 years old, American, and of Greek origin.



Now, enough about the owner, as we are here to talk about his ride, shared online recently by 1016industries on Instagram. The Lamborghini Urus in question sports a pink look on most of the exterior, contrasted only by the darkened out accents.



View this post on Instagram A post shared by 1016Industries (@1016industries)



Read Article