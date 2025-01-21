Zeeker Goes After German Luxury Wagons With 637 HP 007 GT

The canonically dead Daniel Craig version of James Bond would be turning in his grave in the name of the Zeekr 007 Chinese electric sedan. In Europe, companies that put those three numbers together when naming a vehicle, a team of lawyers comes to force the nomenclature to change, just as Peugeot from 20 or so years ago. In fairness, the 007's GT wagon cousin sure does look spiffy in renderings. Coming from a Zeekr automaker under the larger Geely, the 007 and 007 GT wagon are two of the most tempting roughly entry-level EVs to come out of China recently. It's powered by either a rear-drive single-motor setup with 416 horsepower or an AWD dual-motor setup with 637 horses and runs on an 800-volt platform with a touted range of 610 km. The interior center screen is an impressive 15.05 inches, and it's powered by a beefy Snapdragon 8295 CPU for smartphone-like responsiveness and UI easy of use.



