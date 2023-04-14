Zeekr X Compact SUV Goes On Sale For $27,600 Offering 348 Mile Range

Following a preview in February, the Zeekr X compact EV has now launched in China – and it has been officially confirmed for Europe as well.

Looking at the specifications and prices announced for the Chinese market, the third model from Geely Holding Group's premium electric mobility brand after the Zeekr 001 and Zeekr 009 looks like a really strong competitor.

Based on Geely's Sustainable Electric Architecture (SEA), the Zeekr X offers two available powertrains, a single-motor setup and a dual-motor variant, both using in-house electric motor and silicon carbide battery technology.