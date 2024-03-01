Zero Emission Vehicle Mandates Become Law In UK

New laws come into force today (3 Jan 2024), enacting what the government claims is the world’s most ambitious regulatory framework for the transition to electric vehicles - otherwise known as the Zero Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Mandate.

While critics have lined up to condemn the government’s decision to delay the ban on new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 to 2035, the government says analysis by the Climate Change Committee shows Rishi Sunak’s more pragmatic approach will make no material difference to national progress on cutting emissions.


