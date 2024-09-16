Zoomers Have A Preference For New Vehicles And It Isn't SUVs

Agent009 submitted on 9/16/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:00:00 AM

Views : 186 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

When talking about generational preferences, most people tend to think of pop culture: music, movies, and clothes. However, age is also a highly relevant category when looking at people’s favorite vehicles. Lifestyle factors that influence a prospective buyer’s choice of vehicle, such as having young children, are closely tied to a specific age group. While it is commonly accepted wisdom that SUVs are the most popular car segment in the US, one generation is surprisingly bucking the trend by indicating a preference for the humble sedan, a category that’s often labeled as in danger of extinction. Let’s explore each generation’s automotive preferences and the driving factors behind them.

Read Article


Zoomers Have A Preference For New Vehicles And It Isn't SUVs

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)