eBay Bans Airbag Sales Due To Counterfeiting

It was bound to happen someday, and now it finally has. eBay has announced that airbags and related components will no longer be listed or sold on its online auction platform. "This decision was made following a comprehensive review of the risks these products may pose to eBay users," said eBay in its announcement. Collision Repair Mag reports that the ban is a direct response to the proliferation of counterfeit airbags on the market and the fact that no one, including the government, seems able to figure out where they're coming from. eBay is a great source for used auto parts. Anyone can make an account, and anyone can put stuff up for sale. Despite increasing restrictions on who gets approved to sell airbags over the years, counterfeits can and do make their way to the platform, get sold, and get installed in cars with their owners none the wiser.



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