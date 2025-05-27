iPhone Crash Detection Feature Credited With Saving Man's Life After Accident

Technology has become essential for the time we spend behind the wheel, and it's not only Google Maps that comes to the rescue. An iPhone has recently saved the life of its 22-year-old owner after the man lost control of the car and was left unconscious on the road.

The accident happened last week in Ariany, Spain, where a car overturned on the road. The owner's iPhone detected the crash and dialed 112 (Europe's emergency number). The operators decided to call back and see if they could connect with the owner, but the driver was still unconscious and couldn't answer.



The emergency responders decided to use the iPhone's geolocation feature, eventually obtaining the location of the crash. They used the coordinates to send the first responders to the location, immediately finding the overturned vehicle and the driver lying on the road.