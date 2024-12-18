iPhone Maker Foxconn Now Interested In Joining Nissan/Honda Merger

Nissan Motor Co. is in talks with fellow Japanese carmaker Honda Motor Co. to merge, in a deal that would help the ailing company survive, while also creating the world’s third-largest automaker with a better chance of withstanding the industry’s challenges. 
 
In a reflection of Nissan’s vulnerability, discussions between the two appear to have accelerated after Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., the Taiwan-based producer of iPhones known as Foxconn, approached Nissan about taking a stake, a person familiar with the matter said. Foxconn has been investing heavily in factories to build EVs.
 
Nissan shares jumped 24%, the most ever, while Honda’s stock slipped 3%.


