iPhone Maker Foxconn To Open An EV Plant In The US

Foxconn, a major assembler of the iPhone, announced plans to build EV manufacturing plants in the US and Thailand next year, with mass production scheduled for 2023. With this move, Foxconn looks to leap from the slowing wave of smartphone manufacturing to the tidal surge of EV demand.



Foxconn is a worldwide leader in electronics manufacturing with nearly 50 years of experience. It’s known for household name electronics like the iPhone, iPad, and Nintendo Switch.

That being said, Foxconn revealed last fall that it had developed a platform of open-source hardware and software for EV manufacturing, and was working to develop a solid-state battery by 2024.