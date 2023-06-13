iPhone Update Steps In And Reads Dashboard Warning Symbols So You Don't Need To Read the Owners Manual

Im pretty sure we've all had that moment where an unusual-looking warning symbol pops up on your car's dashboard and you have no idea what it means. For folks that regularly wrench on cars, it's fairly easy to diagnose any issues or warning lights, and even when they can't, they know to either dig through the owner's manual or hit the forums to figure it out. However, not everyone knows to do those things, which can make anyone nervous when a new dashboard light pops up. Thankfully, as this Reddit post details, the upcoming Apple iPhone iOS 17 update and its upgraded Visual Lookup function will be able to help.



