1 Of The 660 RS6 Avant GTs Has Already Been Crashed

Audi decided to say farewell to the RS6 Avant C8 with a very special, limited-edition sendoff in the shape of the 2025 RS6 Avant GT. Only 660 left Neckarsulm, Germany. Now, unless the owner goes through the painstaking process of fixing their cool wagon, there are 659 left. Some would probably think that the other 659 Audi RS6 Avant GT owners are trying to hide their smiles at this point. But who could blame them? They just learned that what they bought for over €220,000 ($258,256) is now worth a little bit more than before. Granted, their special wagons might have appreciated in value well before this unfortunate event because a few RS6 Avant GT copies were sold stateside last year for around $211,000 before taxes and other mandatory fees. When writing, you can barely find one up for grabs. There are a few ads from various parts of the world, but it seems they are just testing the waters.







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