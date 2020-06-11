2020 Ford F-150 vs 2021 RAM 1500 TRX - Does 700 HP Make One Of Them King Of The Hill?

The Ford F-150 Raptor has stood alone atop the off-road food chain since it debuted in 2010. The Raptor was built to traverse harsh off-road terrain and do it quickly, with the soul of a Baja 1000 competitor. No other half-ton truck has tapped into the formula of power plus off-road capability until now.

A new challenger has finally arrived, one that describes itself as the “apex predator of the truck world” and has a dinosaur-inspired name of its own. The 2021 Ram 1500 TRX (Ram does not shy away from the T-Rex association) seems to have the goods under the hood and enough off-road DNA to make a real run at the Raptor’s crown.