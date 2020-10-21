2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Will Have A Manual Transmission Option

Agent009 submitted on 10/21/2020Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:34:14 PM

0 user comments | Views : 374 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.thedrive.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

News of the Ford Mustang Mach 1's comeback was music to some enthusiasts' ears but dismay to others'.

Sure, the Mach 1's optional handling package makes it an acceptable stand-in for the Shelby GT350 it's replacing, but being available only with a manual transmission meant it wouldn't be an experience accessible to everyone. An antithesis to the Mustang's power-for-pennies ethos. Now, it turns out Ford listened to outcries of the Mustang community and announced today that it will offer the Mach 1's handling package with both the manual and automatic transmissions.

Read Article


2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Will Have A Manual Transmission Option

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)


User Comments

Add your Comments

Images hosted in your AgentSpace can now be posted in the comments section using the following syntax (case matters): [img]IMAGE URL[/img]
Example: [img]http://agent001.myautospies.com/images/sample.jpg[/img]