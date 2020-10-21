2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Will Have A Manual Transmission Option

News of the Ford Mustang Mach 1's comeback was music to some enthusiasts' ears but dismay to others'. Sure, the Mach 1's optional handling package makes it an acceptable stand-in for the Shelby GT350 it's replacing, but being available only with a manual transmission meant it wouldn't be an experience accessible to everyone. An antithesis to the Mustang's power-for-pennies ethos. Now, it turns out Ford listened to outcries of the Mustang community and announced today that it will offer the Mach 1's handling package with both the manual and automatic transmissions.



