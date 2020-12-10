2021 Honda Accord: MOST BORING Review EVER?

People constantly ask us why no one reads or trusts the big mags anymore.



Here is one of the reasons.



Motor Trend reviews the 2021 Honda Accord.



COULD IT BE ANY MORE BORING? Talk about phoning it in. GEEZ. Please tell us WHO ON EARTH CARES if there is a manual version of the ACCORD?



"There are two plot arcs in the 2021 Honda Accord story. Which one you follow depends on whether you're one of the hundreds of thousands of buyers who snatch up new Accords year in and year out, or if you're among the extreme minority who purchase the midsize sedan because of its available manual transmission. To the bigger group, the headline changes to Honda's Accord for 2021 are its minor restyle and richer standard equipment across the lineup. That's pretty standard mid-cycle refresh stuff."





