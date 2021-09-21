2022 Acura RDX Leaks! Is It Only ONE Of Two Models They Sell WORTH Buying?

Featuring refined styling, a dramatically quieter cabin and a retuned suspension, the 2022 Acura RDX is the most dynamic, comfortable and refined 5-passenger SUV in Acura history. Making its debut at the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach in striking Long Beach Blue Pearl paint, the 2022 RDX lineup is expanded with the availability of a new top trim, combining the sporty style of the highly popular RDX A-Spec® with the premium features of the Advance Package. The 2022 RDX will begin arriving at Acura dealers nationwide in early November.



A hand-crafted limited-production 2022 RDX PMC Edition will be available at launch. Each 2022 RDX PMC Edition will be adorned exclusively in a stunning Long Beach Blue Pearl paint with Orchid Milano leather interior, both colors shared with the electrified 600-horsepower NSX Type S supercar. With production limited to just 200 units, it will be Acura's most exclusive PMC Edition yet.



"RDX has been an incredible success for Acura, with more than half a million sold since it was first introduced in 2006," said Emile Korkor, assistant vice president of Acura National Sales. "The new 2022 RDX is the best it has ever been and further proof of Acura's commitment to deliver exciting premium performance products based on our unique DNA."



Full 2022 Acura RDX Photo Gallery







RDX's turbocharged 272-horsepower 2.0-liter VTEC® 4-cylinder is one of the most powerful standard engines in its class. It's paired with a smooth and responsive 10-speed automatic with standard Sequential SportShift paddle shifters. Acura's signature Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®) with true torque vectoring is available on all RDX grades and standard on the Advance Package and PMC Edition.





* The best-selling SUV in its segment since 2006, RDX is restyled with an even more distinctive and sporty exterior, quieter and more premium interior

* Standard tech now includes wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration, and Amazon Alexa Built-In

* Retuned suspension and Integrated Dynamics System make it the most comfortable and dynamic RDX yet

* Sporty RDX A-Spec® now available with Advance Package, broadening the appeal of one of Acura's most popular trims

* Expanded color palette adds Phantom Violet Pearl, Liquid Carbon Metallic and Long Beach Blue Pearl – available exclusively on the limited-production PMC Edition



What's New:

* New sporty and dynamic exterior design inspired by MDX flagship SUV

* RDX A-Spec® now available with the Advance Package

* Extensive refinement updates, including an enhanced Active Sound Control (ASC) system, reduce road noise and increase cabin quietness on all RDX models

* New tech features include standard Wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration and Amazon Alexa Built-In, and available Qi-compatible Wireless Charging

* Acura IconicDrive™, part of the Technology Package, offers 27 unique interior lighting color combinations including 24 inspired by iconic driving destinations around the world

* Updated Integrated Dynamics System delivers more distinct driving feel between its four driving modes

* Retuned available Adaptive Damper System delivers more response in Sport mode, more comfortable ride in Comfort mode

* Flat bottom sport steering wheel now included on RDX A-Spec®

* Advance Package models gain Power-Folding Side Mirrors

* New RDX PMC Edition features Long Beach Blue Pearl paint from the NSX Type S, Orchid interior and exclusivity with production limited to just 200 units

* AcuraWatch™ now includes enhanced blind spot information with Acura-first Lane Change Assist, Rear Seatbelt Reminder and Front and Rear Low Speed Braking Control



Refined New Exterior Design



Drawing inspiration from the fourth-generation Acura MDX, the Diamond Pentagon front grille of the 2022 RDX features a new thinner, more sophisticated chrome surround. With broad aggressive forms and a larger air intake, its new front fascia also is similar to MDX and makes the RDX appear wider and more powerful. LED fog lights, which are standard on A-Spec and Advance Package models, as well as the PMC Edition, are highlighted by a new chrome trim.



For a more distinct appearance from the rear, the 2022 RDX receives a reshaped rear fascia with cutouts for the new sophisticated rectangular dual exhaust finishers. The RDX A-Spec® continues to standout with large-diameter round exhaust finishers in a gloss black finish.



All RDX models come with either 19-inch or 20-inch alloy wheels. RDX features a 19-inch 10-spoke design standard, while RDX with Technology Package wears similar wheels with a machined face and Pewter Gray accents. The RDX with Advance Package features a sporty new 5-spoke machined finish 19-inch wheel design. RDX A-Spec models are equipped with 20-inch alloy wheels with Shark Gray finish. On the RDX A-Spec with Technology Package, a Shark Gray split-five-spoke design is used, while the new for RDX A-Spec with Advance Package features an all-new 15-spoke wheel design.



All 2022 RDX models are available in a new Liquid Carbon Metallic, while Phantom Violet Pearl is offered on RDX models equipped with the Technology and Advance Packages. Also new for the Advance Package equipped models are power-folding exterior mirrors.



Most Premium RDX Cabin Ever



For a more premium experience, the 2022 RDX receives extensive updates to reduce road noise in the cabin. A new front fender liner reduces road noise and the Active Sound Control (ASC) system has been enhanced to further cancel exterior sounds from polluting the interior ambiance. The engine's cold idle speed also has been reduced from 1100 rpm to 950 rpm, and two-wheel drive models adopt a new lower torque rod to quell engine vibrations.



Included with the Technology Package is a new, thicker carpet padding. The front doors receive a new sound insulator, plus acoustic glass to further reduce road and wind noise. A new and thicker noise insulation pad in the dash reduces engine noise further, and a new insulator in the D pillar further reduces road noise.



Advance Package models feature the quietest cabin in RDX history. This is achieved with an additional sound insulator in the ceiling, and even more sound insulation added to the dash, under the hood and over the drivetrain tunnel. The rear doors also receive an insulator and acoustic glass. In the cargo area, the cargo bins now feature sound insulation, and the rear hatch inner covering has additional sound deadening materials.



Genuine aluminum trim on the doors, dash and center console is standard on RDX. New for 2022 is an upscale and unique bronze finish applied to the aluminum, available exclusively on RDX models equipped with the Saddle Brown interior. Advance Package models feature open-pore real wood trim in these areas.



More Standard Tech



For 2022, RDX adds an impressive list of leading-edge connectivity features to its standard equipment list including wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto™ integration, a USB-C charging port, and Amazon Alexa Built-In. With Alexa Built-In, drivers can ask Alexa to navigate to a specific address or point of interest, play music, make calls, listen to audiobooks, check the weather, control smart home devices, find parking and more. Additionally, the RDX's 7-inch full color instrument display now includes a digital speedometer.



Also new for 2022, is a Qi-compatible wireless smartphone charging and IconicDrive™ LED ambient lighting as part of the Technology Package. First offered on the 2021 TLX, Acura's IconicDrive™ system allows the vehicle owner to select between one of 27 distinct ambient lighting color combinations, including 24 inspired by the world's great destinations and racetracks. A rear camera washer is also now included as part of the Technology Package.



The line-topping Advance Package models gain power-folding side mirrors and remote engine start function with expanded range and 2-way LED feedback on the all-new key fob. In-vehicle charging is further improved with the addition of a 12-volt power outlet in the cargo area on Advance Package models.



Sporty RDX A-Spec® Expands Up the Lineup



With its sporty design and additional visual attitude, A-Spec is the most popular grade with RDX buyers under age 45. For 2022, RDX customers can now spec the A-Spec sport appearance package with either the feature rich Technology Package or the line-topping premium features of the Advance Package, further expanding the RDX's appeal upmarket.



All RDX A-Spec models feature a gunmetal finish on the Diamond Pentagon grille and fog-light trim, a gloss-black grille surround, lower intake, door, window and headlight trim. A-Spec badges adorn the front fenders and liftgate.



In the rear, there's gloss black taillight trim and a more aggressive fascia with a diffuser-style design and cutouts for the large round gloss-black exhaust finishers. The A-Spec with Advance Package also features a new elaborate 15-spoke 20-inch wheel design finished in Shark Gray.



Inside, A-Spec models are distinguished by a new flat bottom steering wheel and metallic trim with a "Dark Y" pattern on the dash, doors and center console. Contrast stitching has been added to the Ultrasuede® insert on the passenger side dash, and the door panels now feature new Ultrasuede® inserts. When equipped with the Red interior option, the door and center console arm rests are now keyed to the rest of the interior color. Also new for 2022 is an Orchid leather interior option, available exclusively on the A-Spec with Advance Package.



Improved Driving Experience



Refinements to RDX's standard Integrated Dynamics System (IDS) noticeably improve the driving experience and allow the driver to better customize the SUV's dynamics to match a wider range of conditions. The updated system now features four more distinct drive modes (Normal, Comfort, Sport and Snow) which are selected by turning the Dynamic Mode Dial prominently mounted in the center of the dash.

Each mode now features more distinct programming of the Electronic Power Steering (EPS), throttle and Active Sound Control (ASC). With the available Technology Package, the Integrated Dynamics System also changes the color of the IconicDrive™ LED ambient lighting. In addition, Acura has improved the 2022 RDX's brake pedal feel by retuning its Electronic Brake Booster (EBB).

Advance Package models also feature an updated Adaptive Damper System (ADS) with more recognizable ride and handling characteristics across the four modes, improving both ride quality and response throughout the range.



Normal Mode – In the default Normal mode, drivers experience an ideal balance between the ride comfort and isolation of Comfort mode and the responsive and sporty handling of Sport mode. Normal mode features a default white interior ambient lighting scheme.



Comfort Mode – Retuned for a more relaxed driving experience, Comfort mode lightens the feel of the Electronic Power Steering and adjusts the throttle for smooth starts. The Active Sound Control minimizes engine sounds, and the ambient interior lighting defaults to a soothing blue. The ADS on Advance Package is tuned softer than before for a more comfortable and isolated ride without sacrificing body control.



Sport Mode – The most aggressive setting, Sport mode tunes the EPS and throttle for more immediate response. For an even more thrilling driving experience, the ASC also has been retuned for a sportier engine sound, and the ambient interior lighting defaults to a sporty red. To improve handling, the RDX with Advance Package has been given new more aggressive ADS tuning, while the A-Spec® with Advance Package features its own unique ADS tuning to better match and maximize the performance of its 20-inch tires.



Snow Mode – Snow mode uses a gentle throttle profile to help maintain traction in slippery conditions, and the softer suspension profile from Comfort mode.



New Long Beach Blue PMC Edition



The fifth Acura model to be built at Acura's Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC), the new 2022 RDX PMC Edition will be offered exclusively in vibrant Long Beach Blue Pearl paint. Shared only with the NSX supercar, the striking color salutes North America's most iconic street race – the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. Hand-crafted alongside the 600 hp Acura NSX Type S at the PMC in Ohio, it will be Acura's most exclusive PMC edition yet – limited to just 200 hand assembled units. Each 2022 RDX PMC Edition will be individually numbered with a serial plaque on the center console denoting the special edition.

The RDX PMC Edition also stands out with a body-color grille surround and a gloss-black Diamond Pentagon grille. The door handles, outside mirrors, roof and roof antenna also are gloss-black, along with the A-Spec badges on the front fenders and the Acura, RDX and A-Spec badges on the tailgate. The PMC Edition rolls on Berlina Black 20-inch wheels with an elaborate 15-spoke design, and its large round exhaust outlets are finished in a unique dark chrome.



Inside, all 2022 RDX PMC Editions feature the new Orchid interior color with blue contrast stitching to reflect the exclusive exterior color. Premium PMC Edition floor mats also are included. PMC Editions are contented with all available Advance Package premium features including the Head-Up Display (HUD), Surround View Camera, Rear Outboard Heated Seats, and 16-way power front seats with adjustable side bolsters.



The assembly process of every RDX PMC Edition begins with the delivery of the body-in-white from the East Liberty Auto Plant which produces RDX. Once the five-day paint process is finished, the Acura's most skilled master technicians hand assemble each PMC Edition, which then undergo the same quality control process as the NSX before being wrapped in a specially designed car cover and transported to a dealer via an enclosed car carrier.



Advanced Safety & Driver Assistive Features



Safety performance remains an RDX hallmark for 2022, with updates to safety technology and additional structure to improve crash performance to meet future standards.?

For 2022, blind spot information (BSI) driver assist system is standard on RDX and has been enhanced with the addition of a Lane Change Assist feature. The new system's detection range extends to nearly 100 feet (29.5 m) behind the vehicle, more than four times as far as before.



Standard parking sensors on RDX with Technology Package are now utilized to integrate a new front and rear low-speed braking system. When the vehicle is driving forward or reversing between 1 and 6 mph, the system can detect objects in front of or behind the vehicle and assess if there is danger of a collision. Examples of detected objects include vehicles, utility poles, walls and even glass (such as storefront window). If an object is detected, the system provides visual and audible alerts, and applies throttle control and braking.



Standard on every RDX, the AcuraWatch™ suite of safety and driver assistive technologies also gets an update. A new Traffic Sign Recognition system uses a camera, rather than GPS location, for more accurate speed limit information displayed on the 7-inch digital instrument screen and on the Head-Up Display (HUD) on Advance Package models. Additionally, the Collision Mitigation Braking System™ (CMBS™) with Forward Collision Warning (FCW) has been updated with Pedestrian AEB, which operates at speeds above 6 mph.



Also standard on RDX for 2022 is a new rear seatbelt reminder system, which uses visual and audible cues to notify the driver if rear seat occupants have buckled their seatbelts.



Targeting future crash safety targets, the 2022 RDX also features multiple new collision technologies. Rear passengers are now better protected in the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) moderate overlap test thanks to new outboard seatbelts with pre-tensioning and load-limiting technology. Additional structure in the doors improves side impact collision performance, meeting the new SICE60 protocol.





























































































































































































2022 RDX Pricing & EPA Data 2022 Acura RDX Drivetrain MSRP MSRP EPA MPG Rating Incl. D&H City/Hwy/Combined RDX FWD TBA TBA 22 / 28 / 24 RDX with Technology Package FWD TBA TBA 22 / 28 / 24 RDX A-Spec® with Technology Package FWD TBA TBA 22 / 27 / 24 RDX SH-AWD TBA TBA 21 / 27 / 23 RDX with Technology Package SH-AWD TBA TBA 21 / 27 / 23 RDX A-Spec® with Technology Package SH-AWD TBA TBA 21 / 26 / 23 RDX with Advance Package SH-AWD TBA TBA 21 / 27 / 23 RDX A-Spec® with Advance Package SH-AWD TBA TBA 21 / 26 / 23 RDX PMC Edition SH-AWD TBA TBA 21 / 26 / 23











