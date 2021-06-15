2022 Genesis G90 SPIED Ahead Of Year End Launch

Genesis’ G90 was only just refreshed last year; however, it would seem that the Korean luxury brand isn’t one to rest on its laurels, with a new version of their flagship sedan caught testing in Germany. Spied for the second time on the home soil of its main competitors, the next G90 will look to offer a refreshed take on the luxury car genre, seeking to keep up with or beat out the latest S-Class. Well into the development cycle, the G90 won’t take too long to be revealed as, if Hyundai’s development plan is accurate, the premium sedan is scheduled to be released later this year.



Read Article