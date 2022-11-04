2022 NYIAS: NEW FAUX REACH! Here Come The FAKE Off Roaders. First, The Nissan Pathfinder Rock Creek

Back in 2020, when the Bronco was announced we told you the biggest growth market for trucks and suv's was the 'RUGGED Utility Market'.



What does that mean?



For most buyers it's more MAKE IT LOOK tough more than make it tough.



Think of something like the 'WILDERNESS' packaged Subaru.



And as you'll see starting this week at the New York Auto Show, will be the mainstream arrival of multiple versions of what we call NEW FAUX REACH. MEANING, normal vehicles that LOOK rugged and are badged accordingly, but it's a REACH to think these are hard core off-road capable.



First, we have this new Nissan Pathfinder 'Rock Creek' (SCHITT'S CREEK was taken but it would be fun if it earns the nickname) here but expect the 23 Kia Telluride and others to follow the same formula.



In the case of the Telluride, it will TRULY become the 'Poor Man's Land Cruiser' with the 'PRO' model intro.



Full NY Auto Show Photo Gallery



Here are more details on the Nissan...



Just one year after the introduction of the all-new Nissan Pathfinder SUV, the new, bolder, off-road-inspired 2023 Pathfinder Rock Creek joins the Nissan lineup. Offered in four-wheel drive only, Pathfinder Rock Creek is designed for buyers seeking a higher level of fun and adventure, without compromising the family comfort and conveniences of other Pathfinder grade levels.



"The 2022 Pathfinder was all about a 'return to rugged,' and the Pathfinder Rock Creek takes that spirit even further," said Michael Colleran, senior vice president, Nissan U.S. Marketing and Sales. "From the urban jungle to the natural beauty that can be reached within minutes from the city, Pathfinder Rock Creek has both the style and hardware to create an adventure just about anywhere."



Key additions found on the Rock Creek version include:



* Off-road tuned suspension with 5/8-inch lift

* 18-inch beadlock-style wheels mounted with all-terrain tires

* Tubular roof rack with up to 220-pound load capacity

* Exclusive front fascia with dark V-motion grille and mesh insert

* Rock Creek badging

* Exclusive leatherette + fabric seats with Rock Creek embroidery

* Orange contrast stitching on the seats, steering wheel, instrument panel, center console and door panels

* Standard Intelligent Around View® Monitor with Off-Road Mode



Other standard equipment includes a tow hitch receiver and harness, 6,000-pound maximum towing capacity, 2nd row captain's chairs and LED fog lights. It will be available in six mono-tone exterior colors and four two-tone exterior combinations, complementing the aggressive exterior design.

2023 Pathfinder Rock Creek also offers increased available horsepower (295 hp versus 284) and torque (270 lb-ft versus 259) over the standard grades when using premium fuel1, due to revised fuel mapping.



The new Rock Creek, along with the complete 2023 Pathfinder lineup, is scheduled to go on sale in late summer 2022.




























































































































