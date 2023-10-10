2023 Toyota GR Corollas Begin Filling Junk Yards

A whole bunch of 2023 Toyota GR Corolla models have recently appeared at salvage yards across the United States and four of them are up for grabs. A look through inventory at Copart and IAAI reveals that both have two examples each in stock that have been badly damaged and are up for grabs. The two examples being sold by IAAI are both Core variants painted black. The first of them is located in Culpeper, Virginia and was crashed with just 7,427 miles (11,952 km) under its belt. It has a salvage title after being involved in a crash that left it with significant front-end damage. While repairing the car won’t be cheap, it’s certainly doable and the car could be easily upgraded and used as a potent track toy.



